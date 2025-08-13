A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On i3 Verticals Through 5 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on i3 Verticals IIIV, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for i3 Verticals, presenting an average target of $36.2, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 13.13% increase from the previous average price target of $32.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of i3 Verticals among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Buy $39.00 $34.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $25.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $39.00 $33.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $40.00 $35.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $33.00 $33.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to i3 Verticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of i3 Verticals compared to the broader market.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of i3 Verticals's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know i3 Verticals Better

i3 Verticals Inc offers integrated payment and software solutions to small and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. Its operating segment includes Public Sector and Healthcare. The company generates maximum revenue from the Public Sector segment.

i3 Verticals's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: i3 Verticals's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.38%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: i3 Verticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 24.82%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): i3 Verticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.35%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.03%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: i3 Verticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

