Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For KinderCare Learning

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of KinderCare Learning KLC during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 3 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $14.5, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 28.0%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive KinderCare Learning. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $14.00 $15.00 Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Announces Neutral $10.00 - George Tong Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $20.00 $23.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $12.00 $18.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Lowers Outperform $13.00 $20.00 Manav Patnaik Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $9.00 $20.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $15.00 $19.00 George Tong Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $23.00 $26.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of KinderCare Learning compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of KinderCare Learning's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of KinderCare Learning's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on KinderCare Learning analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About KinderCare Learning

KinderCare Learning Companies Inc is a private provider of early childhood education and care services (ECE) in the United States. It serves children ranging from 6 weeks to 12 years of age across its market footprint of around 1,480 early childhood education centers with a capacity of more than 194,000 children and contracts for more than 650 before- and after-school sites located in 40 states and the District of Columbia. Its segment derives revenue from providing early childhood education and care services at centers and before- and after-school sites.

Financial Insights: KinderCare Learning

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: KinderCare Learning's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.07%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: KinderCare Learning's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): KinderCare Learning's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.42%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): KinderCare Learning's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.57%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, KinderCare Learning faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

