Beyond The Numbers: 9 Analysts Discuss FMC Stock

Ratings for FMC FMC were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for FMC, revealing an average target of $47.56, a high estimate of $61.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. Observing a 4.39% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $45.56.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive FMC. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Theurer Barclays Lowers Overweight $48.00 $49.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $42.00 $47.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $42.00 $46.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $44.00 $45.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $61.00 $53.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $47.00 $40.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $45.00 $41.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Overweight $49.00 $48.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $50.00 $41.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to FMC. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of FMC compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of FMC's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of FMC's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering FMC: A Closer Look

FMC is a pure-play global crop protection company with a fairly balanced product portfolio across geographies and crop exposure. Through acquisitions, FMC is now one of the five largest patented crop protection companies and focuses on the development of new products, including biologicals, through its research and development pipeline.

FMC's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, FMC showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.17% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: FMC's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.33% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): FMC's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.52% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.95, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

