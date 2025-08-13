A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On ONEOK Through 8 Analysts

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on ONEOK OKE, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for ONEOK, presenting an average target of $95.12, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $88.00. A decline of 4.04% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of ONEOK by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $88.00 $94.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $94.00 $100.00 J.R. Weston Raymond James Lowers Outperform $110.00 $115.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $92.00 $93.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Overweight $97.00 $94.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $93.00 $96.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $91.00 $101.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $96.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into ONEOK's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About ONEOK

Oneok is a diversified midstream service provider specializing in natural gas gathering, processing, storage, and transportation and natural gas liquids transportation and fractionation. It also operates a refined product and crude oil segment connecting producers, refiners, and consumers. Operations are in the midcontinent, Permian, and Rocky Mountain regions.

ONEOK's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: ONEOK's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 61.16%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.66%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.89%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.31%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.49.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

