9 Analysts Assess Fluence Energy: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Fluence Energy FLNC, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $7.67, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. Marking an increase of 27.83%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $6.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Fluence Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $7.00 $8.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $8.00 $9.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $8.00 $5.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $11.00 $6.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $9.00 $5.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Neutral $10.00 $6.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $5.00 $4.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $6.00 $7.00 Stephen Trent Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $5.00 $4.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fluence Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fluence Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fluence Energy compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fluence Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Fluence Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Fluence Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fluence Energy analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Fluence Energy's Background

Fluence Energy Inc is enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

Breaking Down Fluence Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Fluence Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 24.67% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Fluence Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.04% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fluence Energy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fluence Energy's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.29%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Fluence Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.96, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.