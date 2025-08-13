Ingersoll Rand Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Ingersoll Rand IR, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $92.88, a high estimate of $104.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. This current average has increased by 4.36% from the previous average price target of $89.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Ingersoll Rand's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $85.00 $88.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Lowers Hold $78.00 $95.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $91.00 $92.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Outperform $103.00 $97.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $95.00 $78.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $104.00 $91.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $92.00 $85.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $95.00 $86.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ingersoll Rand. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ingersoll Rand compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Ingersoll Rand's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Ingersoll Rand's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand was formed through the merger of Gardner Denver and Ingersoll Rand's industrial segment. The firm's portfolio consists of two business lines: industrial technologies and services, and precision and science technologies. Ingersoll Rand serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, medical, and energy. Its broad portfolio of products includes compression, blower and vacuum, and fluid management. Ingersoll Rand generated roughly $7.2 billion in revenue in 2024.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Ingersoll Rand

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ingersoll Rand's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.58% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ingersoll Rand's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.11%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ingersoll Rand's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.63%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ingersoll Rand's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.48.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

