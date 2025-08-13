12 Analysts Have This To Say About Liquidia

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for Liquidia LQDA, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 4 0 1 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 3 0 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Liquidia and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $28.83, accompanied by a high estimate of $41.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. This current average has increased by 6.42% from the previous average price target of $27.09.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Liquidia's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Deschner Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $41.00 $33.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $31.00 $25.00 Serge Belanger Needham Raises Buy $36.00 $32.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $25.00 $23.00 Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Lowers Buy $23.00 $25.00 Serge Belanger Needham Raises Buy $32.00 $25.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $37.00 $36.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $23.00 $20.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $35.00 $29.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Andreas Argyrides Oppenheimer Announces Underperform $13.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Liquidia. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Liquidia compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Liquidia's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Liquidia

Liquidia Corp is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of products that address unmet patient needs, with the current focus directed towards the treatment of pulmonary hypertension (PH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. It conducts research, development, and manufacturing of novel products by applying its proprietary PRINT technology, a particle engineering platform, to enable the precise production of uniform drug particles. Its product includes YUTREPIA (treprostinil) inhalation powder, for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company also generates revenue from the sale of Treprostinil Injection through an agreement between its subsidiary and the manufacturer.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Liquidia

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Liquidia's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.98%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Liquidia's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1229.71%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liquidia's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -60.43%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liquidia's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -16.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Liquidia's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.97. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

