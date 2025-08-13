Expert Outlook: Jones Lang LaSalle Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Jones Lang LaSalle JLL, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $313.75, a high estimate of $378.00, and a low estimate of $240.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.76% from the previous average price target of $299.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Jones Lang LaSalle by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julien Blouin Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $378.00 $338.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $297.00 $280.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Buy $340.00 $305.00 Michael Griffin Citigroup Lowers Neutral $240.00 $275.00

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Jones Lang LaSalle's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle provides a wide range of real estate-related services to owners, occupiers, and investors worldwide, including leasing, property and project management, and capital markets advisory. JLL's investment management arm, LaSalle Investment Management, manages over $74 billion for clients across diverse public and private real estate strategies.

Jones Lang LaSalle: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Jones Lang LaSalle displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.04%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Jones Lang LaSalle's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.8% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jones Lang LaSalle's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.62%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Jones Lang LaSalle's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.58, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

