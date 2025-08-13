Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Antero Resources

Ratings for Antero Resources AR were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $47.75, a high estimate of $58.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.08% increase from the previous average price target of $45.88.

The standing of Antero Resources among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $55.00 $53.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $47.00 $46.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $58.00 $57.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $39.00 $41.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $53.00 $46.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $43.00 $38.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $42.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Raises Buy $47.00 $44.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Antero Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Antero Resources compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Antero Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Antero Resources's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Antero Resources

Antero Resources, based in Denver, explores for and produces natural gas and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. At the end of 2024, the company reported proven reserves of 17.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Production averaged approximately 3,424 million cubic feet of equivalent a day in 2024 at a ratio of 35% liquids and 65% natural gas.

Antero Resources: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Antero Resources showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 29.73% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.0%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Antero Resources's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.16%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Antero Resources's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.48.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

