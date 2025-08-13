Where Murphy Oil Stands With Analysts

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Murphy Oil MUR over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $24.83, with a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $23.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $24.00, the current average has increased by 3.46%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Murphy Oil is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $24.00 $23.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $24.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $26.00 $22.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Underweight $23.00 $22.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $24.00 $26.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $26.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Murphy Oil. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Murphy Oil compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Murphy Oil's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company, with both onshore and offshore operations and properties. It operates in two geographic reportable segments the United States and Canada. It generates the majority of its revenue form the United States.

Key Indicators: Murphy Oil's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Murphy Oil's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.72% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Murphy Oil's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.26%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.43%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Murphy Oil's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Murphy Oil's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

