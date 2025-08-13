The Analyst Verdict: National Fuel Gas In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on National Fuel Gas NFG, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $98.0, a high estimate of $107.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $87.00, the current average has increased by 12.64%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of National Fuel Gas's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $102.00 $98.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Raises Buy $107.00 $85.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $98.00 $88.00 Asit Sen B of A Securities Raises Underperform $85.00 $77.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to National Fuel Gas. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of National Fuel Gas compared to the broader market.

For valuable insights into National Fuel Gas's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on National Fuel Gas analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a diversified energy company engaged in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. The operating segments of the company are the Exploration and Production segment, the Pipeline and Storage segment, the Gathering segment, and the Utility segment. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Exploration and Production segment which is engaged in the exploration for, and the development and production of, natural gas in the Appalachian region of the United States. Geographically, the company operates in the United States.

National Fuel Gas: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: National Fuel Gas's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 27.4%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 28.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): National Fuel Gas's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.22%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): National Fuel Gas's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.77%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: National Fuel Gas's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

