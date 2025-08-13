Breaking Down Ballys: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Ballys BALY, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $11.0, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Experiencing a 18.52% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $13.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Ballys's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $11.00 $13.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Neutral $12.00 $14.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Lowers Hold $10.00 $12.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Hold $11.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ballys. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ballys. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ballys compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ballys compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ballys's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Ballys's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ballys analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ballys

Ballys Corp is a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and a growing omnichannel presence. It provides customers with physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iGaming, online bingo, sportsbook, and free-to-play (F2P) games. The company owns and operates, several casinos across the United States, one golf course in New York, one horse racetrack in Colorado, and Aspers Casino in the United Kingdom. Its Interactive International division, an interactive gaming operator concentrated in Europe, operates a lottery management and services business. The company's reportable segments are Casinos and Resorts, which derive key revenue, International Interactive and North America Interactive.

Ballys: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ballys's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.77%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ballys's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -34.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ballys's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -32.03%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ballys's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Ballys's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 9.04, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.