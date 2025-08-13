Demystifying Expand Energy: Insights From 11 Analyst Reviews

Expand Energy EXE underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $135.27, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $114.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $130.36, the current average has increased by 3.77%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Expand Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $140.00 $135.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $139.00 $134.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $140.00 $139.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $120.00 $121.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $135.00 $120.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $139.00 $122.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $142.00 $141.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $145.00 $144.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $114.00 $112.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Raises Overweight $135.00 $130.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $139.00 $136.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Expand Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Expand Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Expand Energy's Background

Expand Energy Corp independent natural gas producer in the United States. It is fueling a more affordable, reliable and lower-carbon future. The group focused on developing abundant natural gas, oil, and gas liquids to expand energy access.

Expand Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Expand Energy displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 632.8%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Expand Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 26.26% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.51%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Expand Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.48%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Expand Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.29, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

