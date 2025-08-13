A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On KeyCorp Through 7 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated KeyCorp KEY, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for KeyCorp, revealing an average target of $20.0, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Observing a 12.17% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $17.83.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive KeyCorp is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Hold $19.00 $17.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $20.00 $19.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $21.00 $19.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $20.00 $18.00 Erika Najarian UBS Raises Buy $22.00 $16.00 Erika Najarian B of A Securities Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Hold $18.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to KeyCorp. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of KeyCorp compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Delving into KeyCorp's Background

With assets of around $185 billion, Ohio-based KeyCorp's bank footprint spans 16 states, but it is predominantly concentrated in its two largest markets: Ohio and New York. KeyCorp is primarily focused on serving middle-market commercial clients through a hybrid community/corporate bank model.

A Deep Dive into KeyCorp's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining KeyCorp's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.72% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: KeyCorp's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.82%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): KeyCorp's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.32%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): KeyCorp's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, KeyCorp adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

