10 Analysts Assess CF Industries Holdings: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on CF Industries Holdings CF, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for CF Industries Holdings, presenting an average target of $98.2, a high estimate of $108.00, and a low estimate of $82.00. This current average has increased by 6.97% from the previous average price target of $91.80.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of CF Industries Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Overweight $100.00 $95.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $82.00 $81.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $101.00 $108.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $101.00 $103.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Neutral $92.00 $75.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $103.00 $82.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $108.00 $105.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $95.00 $91.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $95.00 $80.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $105.00 $98.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CF Industries Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CF Industries Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CF Industries Holdings compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CF Industries Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CF Industries Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of CF Industries Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CF Industries Holdings analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind CF Industries Holdings

CF Industries is a leading producer and distributor of nitrogen, which is primarily used in fertilizers. The company operates nitrogen manufacturing plants primarily in North America. CF also produces nitrogen in the United Kingdom and holds a joint venture interest in a nitrogen production facility in Trinidad and Tobago. CF makes nitrogen primarily using low-cost US natural gas as its feedstock, making the company one of the lowest-cost nitrogen producers globally. It is also investing in carbon-free blue and green ammonia, which can be used as an alternative fuel to hydrogen or as a means to transport hydrogen.

CF Industries Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, CF Industries Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 20.23% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: CF Industries Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 20.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.92%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CF Industries Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.85% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, CF Industries Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.