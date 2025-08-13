Expert Outlook: Traeger Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Traeger COOK over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $1.62, along with a high estimate of $2.00 and a low estimate of $1.25. This current average has decreased by 23.58% from the previous average price target of $2.12.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Traeger by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $1.50 $3.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $1.25 $1.50 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $1.75 $2.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $2.00 $2.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Traeger. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Traeger compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Traeger's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Traeger's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Traeger: A Closer Look

Traeger Inc designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills sold to retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers. It produces and sells the pellets used to fire the grills and also sells Traeger-branded rubs, spices, and sauces, as well as grilling accessories including covers, barbeque tools, trays, liners, and merchandise. The company's geographical segments include North America and the Rest of the world, of which majority of revenue is from North America.

A Deep Dive into Traeger's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Traeger's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -13.65%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Traeger's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -5.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Traeger's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.92%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.59, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

