12 Analysts Assess Walmart: What You Need To Know

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Walmart WMT over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 9 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 8 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $111.08, with a high estimate of $120.00 and a low estimate of $102.00. Observing a 2.93% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $107.92.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Walmart by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $108.00 $107.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $120.00 $115.00 David Belinger Mizuho Raises Outperform $115.00 $105.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $103.00 $102.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $110.00 $105.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $115.00 $115.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $107.00 $105.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $111.00 $107.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $102.00 $102.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $115.00 $115.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Maintains Buy $117.00 $117.00 Peter Benedict Baird Raises Outperform $110.00 $100.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Walmart. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Walmart compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Walmart's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Walmart

Walmart is a leading retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $460 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2025, with Sam's Club contributing another $90 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $120 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 270 million customers globally each week.

A Deep Dive into Walmart's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Walmart's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.54% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Walmart's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.71%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Walmart's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Walmart's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Walmart's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.8, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

