A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Plug Power Through 5 Analysts

Plug Power PLUG has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $1.16, a high estimate of $1.80, and a low estimate of $0.50. A decline of 2.52% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Plug Power among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Underperform $1.00 $1.10 Dushyant Ailani Jefferies Raises Hold $1.60 $0.90 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Neutral $1.80 $1.00 Dushyant Ailani Jefferies Lowers Hold $0.90 $1.70 Arthur Sitbon Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $0.50 $1.25

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Plug Power. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Plug Power. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Plug Power compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Plug Power compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Plug Power's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Plug Power's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Plug Power analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Plug Power

Plug Power is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem—from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation. The company plans to build and operate green hydrogen highways across North America and Europe. Plug will deliver its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple end markets, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications.

Breaking Down Plug Power's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Plug Power displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.15%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Plug Power's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -147.12%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -10.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Plug Power's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.44%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Plug Power's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.53, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.