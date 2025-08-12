Carvana Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (22 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 22 analysts have released ratings for Carvana CVNA, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 12 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 8 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $396.32, a high estimate of $500.00, and a low estimate of $290.00. This current average reflects an increase of 18.04% from the previous average price target of $335.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Carvana among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $370.00 $365.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $490.00 $415.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Overweight $415.00 $350.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Neutral $380.00 $260.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $460.00 $400.00 David Lantz Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $425.00 $390.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $460.00 $440.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $440.00 $340.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Raises Buy $425.00 $375.00 Chris Pierce Needham Raises Buy $500.00 $340.00 Brian Nagel Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $450.00 - Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Overweight $350.00 $325.00 David Lantz Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $390.00 $310.00 Robert Mollins Gordon Haskett Announces Hold $329.00 - Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $415.00 $325.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $375.00 $300.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $440.00 $275.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $305.00 $295.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $295.00 $290.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Raises Buy $375.00 $325.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $340.00 $315.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $290.00 $280.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Carvana. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Carvana compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Carvana's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Carvana's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Carvana analyst ratings.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage. The foundation of the business is retail vehicle unit sales. This drives the majority of the revenue and allows the company to capture additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance and GAP waiver coverage, as well as trade-in vehicles.

Key Indicators: Carvana's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Carvana's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 41.94% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Carvana's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.78%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carvana's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 11.32%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carvana's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.01%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, Carvana adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

