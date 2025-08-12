The Analyst Verdict: Dollar General In The Eyes Of 25 Experts

25 analysts have shared their evaluations of Dollar General DG during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 16 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 6 3 11 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $114.0, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. This current average has increased by 14.82% from the previous average price target of $99.29.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Dollar General among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $120.00 $118.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $115.00 $112.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $120.00 $120.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Hold $120.00 $110.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $116.00 $115.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $117.00 $105.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $115.00 $96.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $112.00 $101.00 Bobby Griffin Raymond James Raises Outperform $125.00 $100.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Hold $110.00 $80.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $112.00 $93.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $85.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $95.00 $88.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $130.00 - Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $128.00 $120.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $80.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $135.00 $115.00 Karen Short Barclays Raises Overweight $119.00 $100.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $120.00 $100.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $120.00 $95.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $100.00 $85.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $115.00 $100.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $105.00 $100.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $96.00 $85.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Dollar General. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Dollar General. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Dollar General compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Dollar General compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dollar General's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Dollar General's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dollar General analyst ratings.

About Dollar General

With more than 20,000 locations, Dollar General's banner is nearly ubiquitous across the rural United States. Dollar General serves as a convenient shopping destination for fill-in store trips, with its value proposition most relevant to consumers in small communities with a dearth of shopping options. The retailer operates a frugal store of about 7,500 square feet and primarily offers an assortment of branded and private-label consumable items (80% of net sales) such as paper and cleaning products, packaged food, and health and beauty items at low prices. Dollar General also offers a limited assortment of seasonal merchandise, home products, and apparel. The firm sells most items at a price point of $10 or less.

Dollar General's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Dollar General's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.26%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dollar General's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.76%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dollar General's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dollar General's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, Dollar General faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.