Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Safehold Stock

Safehold SAFE underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $22.17, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This current average has decreased by 7.62% from the previous average price target of $24.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Safehold among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitch Germain JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $28.00 $32.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $19.00 $20.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $32.00 $32.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Neutral $16.00 $19.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $20.00 $21.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Lowers Hold $18.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Safehold. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Safehold compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Safehold's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Safehold's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Safehold

Safehold Inc is a REIT that operates its business by acquiring, managing, and capitalizing ground leases. Ground leases are long-term contracts between the landlord (the Company) and a tenant or leaseholder. Ground leases generally represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that are net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon.

Breaking Down Safehold's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Safehold displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.39%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Safehold's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 29.78% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Safehold's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.18%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Safehold's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.4%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.83.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

