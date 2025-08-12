A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On LiveRamp Holdings Through 7 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for LiveRamp Holdings RAMP over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $41.71, a high estimate of $53.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.86% from the previous average price target of $38.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive LiveRamp Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stan Zlotsky Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $30.00 $34.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $53.00 $51.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $51.00 $48.00 Clark Wright DA Davidson Announces Buy $45.00 - Stan Zlotsky Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $34.00 $28.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $48.00 $45.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $31.00 $26.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to LiveRamp Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to LiveRamp Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of LiveRamp Holdings compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of LiveRamp Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of LiveRamp Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into LiveRamp Holdings's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on LiveRamp Holdings analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know LiveRamp Holdings Better

LiveRamp Holdings Inc is a technology company that helps companies build enduring brand and business value by collaborating responsibly with data. A groundbreaking leader in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity, LiveRamp offers a connected customer view with clarity and context while protecting brand and consumer trust. The Company provides a data collaboration platform, essentially acting as a data collaboration hub where businesses can securely share and manage first-party consumer data with trusted partners while prioritizing data privacy and ethics.

LiveRamp Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: LiveRamp Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.72%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: LiveRamp Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.98%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.82%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: LiveRamp Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.04, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.