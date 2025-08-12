The Analyst Verdict: Exelixis In The Eyes Of 19 Experts

19 analysts have shared their evaluations of Exelixis EXEL during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 5 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $48.11, with a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $44.63, the current average has increased by 7.8%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Exelixis by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $46.00 $53.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Lowers Neutral $38.00 $43.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Lowers Buy $49.00 $56.00 Sean Laaman Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $46.00 $48.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $45.00 $50.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $50.00 $50.00 Michael Schmitz Guggenheim Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00 Stephen Willey Stifel Raises Hold $41.00 $38.00 Jefferson Harralson Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $48.00 $47.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Raises Buy $56.00 $55.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Neutral $43.00 $38.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $29.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $53.00 $47.00 Sudan Loganathan Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $60.00 $29.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Raises Buy $55.00 $43.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $50.00 $47.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $47.00 $40.00 Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Raises Neutral $46.00 $45.00 David Lebowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $56.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Exelixis. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Exelixis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Exelixis's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Exelixis's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Exelixis Better

Exelixis Inc is a biopharmaceutical firm that discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. Its molecule, cabozantinib, is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic medullary thyroid cancer under the name Cometriq and for the treatment of kidney and liver cancer under the name Cabometyx. Exelixis and its partner Roche have also brought Cotellic to market for the treatment of melanoma.

Exelixis: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Exelixis's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.82%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Exelixis's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 32.53%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Exelixis's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.88%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exelixis's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.7%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, Exelixis adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

