Deep Dive Into Chord Energy Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Chord Energy CHRD, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $137.86, with a high estimate of $164.00 and a low estimate of $112.00. A 0.2% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $138.14.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Chord Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $120.00 $113.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $164.00 $159.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $143.00 $142.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Raises Buy $125.00 $120.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $159.00 $161.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $142.00 $158.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Lowers Buy $112.00 $114.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Chord Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Chord Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chord Energy compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chord Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Chord Energy's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Chord Energy's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Chord Energy analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corp is an independent exploration and production company. The company acquires, exploits, develops, and explores crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin.

Chord Energy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Chord Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.36%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Chord Energy's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -32.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chord Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chord Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.13.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.