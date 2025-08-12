Breaking Down Sphere Entertainment: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Sphere Entertainment SPHR during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 1 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 1

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $51.25, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 24.0% from the previous average price target of $41.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Sphere Entertainment's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $35.00 Ryan Sigdahl Craig-Hallum Announces Buy $75.00 - David Karnovsky JP Morgan Raises Overweight $55.00 $54.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Sell $35.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sphere Entertainment. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sphere Entertainment. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Sphere Entertainment compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Sphere Entertainment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Sphere Entertainment's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Sphere Entertainment's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co is a live entertainment and media company. The firm creates, writes, casts, produces, and tours shows and events. The group has two reportable segments which includeSphere and MSG Networks. Sphere is a next-generation entertainment medium, and MSG Networks operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, as well as a direct-to-consumer (DTC) and authenticated streaming product.

Key Indicators: Sphere Entertainment's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Sphere Entertainment's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -12.68%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sphere Entertainment's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -29.21%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.77%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sphere Entertainment's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, Sphere Entertainment adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

