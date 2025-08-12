What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on 4D Molecular Therapeutics FDMT, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $28.25, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. Experiencing a 5.04% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $29.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Salveen Richter Roth Capital Lowers Buy $38.00 $44.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to 4D Molecular Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of 4D Molecular Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of 4D Molecular Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering 4D Molecular Therapeutics: A Closer Look

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company engaged in the development of product candidates using targeted and evolved AAV vectors. It has built a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focused on three therapeutic areas: Ophthalmology (intravitreal vector) includes 4D-150, 4D-125, 4D-110, and 4D-175; Cardiology (intravenous vector) includes 4D-710, 4D-725, and Pulmonology (aerosol vector) 4D-310.

4D Molecular Therapeutics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: 4D Molecular Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -50.0%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: 4D Molecular Therapeutics's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -342657.14%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): 4D Molecular Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -9.79%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): 4D Molecular Therapeutics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.92%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: 4D Molecular Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

