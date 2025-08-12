Expert Outlook: Workday Through The Eyes Of 15 Analysts

Workday WDAY has been analyzed by 15 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 3 5 5 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $284.87, a high estimate of $340.00, and a low estimate of $235.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.44%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Workday's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $250.00 $285.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $235.00 $255.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $300.00 $320.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $340.00 $340.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Lowers Hold $250.00 $285.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Hold $275.00 $310.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $255.00 $250.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $325.00 $335.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $295.00 $310.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $250.00 $230.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Raises Buy $328.00 $315.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $255.00 $230.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Workday. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Workday compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Workday compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Workday's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Workday

Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, or HCM, financial management, and business planning solutions for enterprises. Known for being a cloud-only software provider, Workday was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Breaking Down Workday's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Workday's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.56% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Workday's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.04%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.76%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Workday's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.39%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Workday's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.38.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

