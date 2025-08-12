4 Analysts Have This To Say About TKO Group Holdings

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of TKO Group Holdings TKO, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for TKO Group Holdings, revealing an average target of $200.5, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $182.00. Observing a 5.39% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $190.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive TKO Group Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Handler Roth Capital Raises Buy $210.00 $208.00 Brent Navon B of A Securities Raises Buy $210.00 $200.00 Ryan Gravett UBS Raises Buy $200.00 $195.00 David Karnovsky JP Morgan Raises Overweight $182.00 $158.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to TKO Group Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to TKO Group Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TKO Group Holdings compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TKO Group Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for TKO Group Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into TKO Group Holdings's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on TKO Group Holdings analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind TKO Group Holdings

TKO Group Holdings Inc is a sports and sports entertainment company that operates combat sports and sports entertainment companies. It owns and manages valuable sports and entertainment intellectual property. The company distributes content and monetizes its intellectual property through four principal activities: Media Rights and Content, Live Events, Sponsorship, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company has two reportable segments, UFC and WWE. The company generates majority of revenue from the UFC segment. The UFC segment revenue consists of media rights fees associated with the distribution of its programming content, ticket sales, and site fees associated with the business's international live events, sponsorship, and consumer products licensing agreements of UFC-branded products.

TKO Group Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: TKO Group Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.66%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: TKO Group Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.52%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TKO Group Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): TKO Group Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.65%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: TKO Group Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.72.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.