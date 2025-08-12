Deep Dive Into Cleanspark Stock: Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on Cleanspark CLSK, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $19.48, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.62% from the previous average price target of $19.36.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Cleanspark. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James McIlree Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Outperform $20.00 $18.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $26.00 $25.00 Nick Giles B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $17.00 $16.00 James McIlree Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Jon Hickman Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Buy $20.25 - Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $25.00 $22.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $15.00 $14.00 James McIlree Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Nick Giles B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $16.00 - James McIlree Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $14.00 $12.00 James McIlree Chardan Capital Lowers Buy $20.00 $26.00

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Cleanspark's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Cleanspark's Background

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

Cleanspark: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Cleanspark's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 90.81%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cleanspark's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 126.75% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.47%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cleanspark's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 8.74%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, Cleanspark adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

