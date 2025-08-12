Expert Outlook: Franklin Resources Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources BEN over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 5 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 3 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Franklin Resources and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $23.78, accompanied by a high estimate of $29.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 20.04% from the previous average price target of $19.81.

A clear picture of Franklin Resources's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $21.00 $20.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $29.00 $22.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $25.00 $24.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Underweight $23.00 $20.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Underweight $20.00 $19.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $21.50 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $22.00 $18.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $19.00 $14.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $29.00 -

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Franklin Resources's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Franklin Resources's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Franklin Resources's Background

Franklin Resources provides investment services for individual and institutional investors. At the end of June 2025, Franklin had $1.606 trillion in managed assets, composed primarily of equity (41%), fixed-income (28%), multi-asset/balanced (11%) funds, alternatives (16%) and money market funds (4%). Distribution tends to be weighted between retail investors (55% of AUM) and institutional accounts (42%), with high-net-worth clients accounting for the remainder. Franklin is one of the more global of the US-based asset managers we cover, with 30% of its assets under management invested in global/international strategies and just as much sourced from clients domiciled outside the United States.

Franklin Resources's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Franklin Resources's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.77% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.83%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Franklin Resources's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.64%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, Franklin Resources adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

