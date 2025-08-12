BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs BJ underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $117.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $140.00 and a low estimate of $43.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.64% increase from the previous average price target of $112.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $117.00 $115.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $43.00 $40.00 Bill Kirk Roth Capital Raises Neutral $106.00 $101.00 Mark Carden UBS Raises Buy $135.00 $129.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $140.00 $130.00 Peter Benedict Baird Raises Outperform $130.00 $125.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $127.00 $125.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Raises Hold $120.00 $110.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $125.00 $115.00 Mark Carden UBS Lowers Buy $129.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs analyst ratings.

Discovering BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs: A Closer Look

BJ's Wholesale serves as one of the few warehouse club chains in the United States. Its 250 warehouses are primarily located along the East Coast, most prominently in the New England area. Similar to its warehouse club peers, BJ's charges annual membership fees and keeps costs down by operating a "no-frills" store environment. The company limits the use of distribution centers where possible and stores inventory on pallets directly on the sales floor, often in bulk quantities. The company also offers a limited assortment of 7,000 stock-keeping units at its warehouses to achieve greater procurement scale on select items. About 80% of BJ's net sales come from grocery items and general merchandise, with the remaining 20% stemming from gasoline and other ancillary services.

BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.78%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.91%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.84%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.11%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

