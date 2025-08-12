4 Analysts Assess Lantheus Holdings: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Lantheus Holdings LNTH in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $78.75, along with a high estimate of $109.00 and a low estimate of $63.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 32.26%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Lantheus Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $63.00 $111.00 David Turkaly JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $73.00 $112.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Lowers Outperform $70.00 $120.00 Justin Walsh B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $109.00 $122.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Lantheus Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lantheus Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Lantheus Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Lantheus Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Lantheus Holdings's Background

Lantheus Holdings Inc caters to the United States healthcare sector with the development of diagnostic products. Its products are in three categories: Precision Diagnostics, Radiopharmaceutical Oncology, and Strategic Partnerships and Other Revenue. Precision Diagnostic products assist healthcare professionals Find and Follow diseases, with a focus in cardiology. Radiopharmaceutical Oncology diagnostics and therapeutics help HCPs Find, Fight and Follow cancer. Strategic Partnerships focus on enabling precision medicine through the use of biomarkers, digital solutions and pharma services platforms, and also includes license of RELISTOR to Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Lantheus Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Lantheus Holdings's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.07% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 20.83%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lantheus Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.76%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.78%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Lantheus Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

