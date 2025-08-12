18 Analysts Have This To Say About Dollar Tree

Ratings for Dollar Tree DLTR were provided by 18 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 7 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $104.39, a high estimate of $138.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 14.36% from the previous average price target of $91.28.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Dollar Tree's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $108.00 $104.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $130.00 $105.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $138.00 $111.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Raises Overweight $120.00 $95.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $94.00 $92.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $96.00 $80.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $93.00 $72.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $85.00 $80.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $109.00 $100.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $92.00 $86.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $111.00 $72.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $100.00 $95.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $95.00 $95.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $105.00 $90.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $100.00 $89.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $108.00 $95.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $95.00 $82.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Dollar Tree. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Dollar Tree. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Dollar Tree compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Dollar Tree compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Dollar Tree's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Dollar Tree: A Closer Look

Dollar Tree operates discount stores across the United States and Canada, with over 8,800 shops under its namesake banner. About 50% of Dollar Tree's sales in fiscal 2024 were consumables (including food, health and beauty, and cleaning products), around 45% variety items (including toys and homewares), and 5% seasonal items. Dollar Tree sells most of its merchandise at the $1.25 price point and positions its stores in well-populated suburban markets. The retailer has agreed to sell Family Dollar (with about 7,000 stores) to private equity investors for $1 billion.

Understanding the Numbers: Dollar Tree's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Dollar Tree's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.29%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dollar Tree's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.4%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dollar Tree's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.71% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dollar Tree's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.86%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Dollar Tree's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.03. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

