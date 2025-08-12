Deep Dive Into Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland ADM over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $59.6, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 14.62% increase from the previous average price target of $52.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Archer-Daniels-Midland among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $57.00 $47.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $70.00 $60.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $61.00 $50.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Underweight $50.00 $48.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $60.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Archer-Daniels-Midland. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Archer-Daniels-Midland compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Archer-Daniels-Midland's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Archer-Daniels-Midland's Background

Archer-Daniels-Midland is a major processor of oilseeds, corn, wheat, and other agricultural commodities. The company is also one of the largest grain merchandisers through its extensive network of logistical assets to store and transport crops around the globe. ADM also runs a nutrition business that focuses on both human and animal ingredients and is a large producer of corn-based sweeteners, starches, and ethanol.

Archer-Daniels-Midland's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Archer-Daniels-Midland's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.86% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Archer-Daniels-Midland's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.03%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Archer-Daniels-Midland's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.98% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Archer-Daniels-Midland's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.42% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, Archer-Daniels-Midland adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

