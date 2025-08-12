A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On BorgWarner Through 12 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for BorgWarner BWA over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 5 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for BorgWarner, revealing an average target of $42.33, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. This current average has increased by 8.76% from the previous average price target of $38.92.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive BorgWarner. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $42.00 $40.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $45.00 $43.00 Chris McNally Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $42.00 $38.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $46.00 $45.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $44.00 $37.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Overweight $45.00 $42.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $38.00 $35.00 David Leiker Baird Raises Neutral $39.00 $32.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $45.00 $44.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Raises Buy $41.00 $35.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $37.00 $36.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $44.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of BorgWarner compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of BorgWarner's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into BorgWarner's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering BorgWarner: A Closer Look

BorgWarner is a tier one supplier of turbo and thermal management technologies, drivetrain systems, powerdrive systems, and battery and charging systems mostly to automotive original equipment manufacturers. Its products aim to move a vehicle with as few electrons as possible, resulting in cleaner, cost-optimized, and more-efficient vehicles. Foundational products, the combustion vehicle business, contributes more than 80% to group revenue while BorgWarner transitions to becoming an electric vehicle-centric parts supplier (e-business). In 2024, 23% of the company's revenue was sourced from Volkswagen and Ford. Revenue is well diversified geographically, with approximately a third each generated in North America, Europe, and Asia.

A Deep Dive into BorgWarner's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: BorgWarner's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.97%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: BorgWarner's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.16% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): BorgWarner's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.85% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BorgWarner's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.59%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, BorgWarner adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

