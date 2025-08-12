Visteon Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

14 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Visteon VC over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Visteon and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $116.07, accompanied by a high estimate of $146.00 and a low estimate of $90.00. Observing a 14.28% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $101.57.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Visteon is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $95.00 $90.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Neutral $104.00 $101.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $115.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Buy $146.00 $142.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $129.00 $106.00 Edison Yu Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $131.00 $120.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Neutral $101.00 $97.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $95.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Buy $142.00 $85.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $120.00 $83.00 Luke Junk Baird Raises Outperform $125.00 $96.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $106.00 $101.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $90.00 $95.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $101.00 $96.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Visteon. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Visteon compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Visteon's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Visteon's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Visteon: A Closer Look

Visteon Corp is an automotive supplier. It manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers including Ford, Nissan, Renault, Mazda, BMW, General Motors, and Honda, etc. The company offers information displays, instrument clusters, head-up displays, infotainment systems, telematics solutions, and Smartcore. The Company's reportable segment is Electronics. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including digital instrument clusters, domain controllers with integrated driver assistance systems, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, and battery management systems. Geographically, it operates in North America, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and South America and Others.

Financial Milestones: Visteon's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Visteon faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.44% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Visteon's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.71%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Visteon's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.75%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Visteon's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.1%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Visteon's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.31, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

