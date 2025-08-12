Arcturus Therapeutics Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Arcturus Therapeutics ARCT over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $39.5, with a high estimate of $49.00 and a low estimate of $32.00. This current average represents a 4.43% decrease from the previous average price target of $41.33.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Arcturus Therapeutics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $42.00 $45.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Raises Buy $49.00 $47.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $35.00 $32.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $32.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Arcturus Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Arcturus Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is an RNA medicines company focused on opportunities in rare diseases with a current focus on liver and respiratory diseases. It operates in one business segment, which includes all activities related to the discovery, development and commercialization of messenger RNA medicines. The company's pipeline includes LUNAR-OTC, LUNAR-CF, LUNAR-FLU, and LUNAR-COV19.

Arcturus Therapeutics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Arcturus Therapeutics's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -21.84%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Arcturus Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -55.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arcturus Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -5.93%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arcturus Therapeutics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -4.17%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Arcturus Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.18, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

