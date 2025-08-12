What Analysts Are Saying About Mid-America Apartment Stock

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Mid-America Apartment MAA over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 5 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 1 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $161.4, along with a high estimate of $180.00 and a low estimate of $142.00. A 3.58% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $167.40.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Mid-America Apartment among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $152.00 $155.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $153.00 $170.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $155.00 $163.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $155.00 $158.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Sell $142.00 $149.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $180.00 $194.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Neutral $161.00 $166.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $170.00 $160.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Buy $171.00 $174.00 Buck Horne Raymond James Lowers Outperform $175.00 $185.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Mid-America Apartment. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Mid-America Apartment compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Mid-America Apartment's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Mid-America Apartment

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc or MAA, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, operation, and development of multifamily apartment communities located in the southeastern and southwestern United States. The company operates two reportable segments; Same Store includes communities that the Company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year and Non-Same Store and Other includes recently acquired communities, communities being developed or in lease-up, communities that have been disposed of or identified for disposition, communities that have experienced a casualty loss and stabilized communities that do not meet the requirements to be Same Store communities.

Key Indicators: Mid-America Apartment's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Mid-America Apartment's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.63% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Mid-America Apartment's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mid-America Apartment's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.91%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, Mid-America Apartment adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

