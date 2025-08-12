The Analyst Verdict: Legend Biotech In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Legend Biotech LEGN in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Legend Biotech, presenting an average target of $73.6, a high estimate of $83.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. A 0.81% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $74.20.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Legend Biotech is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $83.00 $81.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $81.00 $80.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Lowers Buy $54.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Legend Biotech. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Legend Biotech. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Legend Biotech compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Legend Biotech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Legend Biotech's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Legend Biotech's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Legend Biotech analyst ratings.

Get to Know Legend Biotech Better

Legend Biotech Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The firm's product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is a chimeric antigen receptor, or CAR, T cell therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States of America. The company generates revenue from License and Collaboration revenue.

Financial Milestones: Legend Biotech's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Legend Biotech's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 107.52% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Legend Biotech's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -51.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Legend Biotech's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -9.81%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Legend Biotech's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.14%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Legend Biotech's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.36, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.