The Analyst Verdict: National Storage In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of National Storage NSA during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for National Storage, revealing an average target of $35.5, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. This current average has decreased by 9.55% from the previous average price target of $39.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive National Storage is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Wesley Golladay Baird Lowers Neutral $34.00 $39.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $36.00 $41.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $35.00 $38.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Lowers Equal-Weight $37.00 $39.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to National Storage. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of National Storage compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for National Storage's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of National Storage's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About National Storage

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns, operates, and acquires self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. With the help of property management platform, the company manages and controls the day-to-day operations and affairs of consolidated properties and unconsolidated real estate ventures under the iStorage, SecurCare, RightSpace, Northwest and Move It brands.

Unraveling the Financial Story of National Storage

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining National Storage's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.84% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.6%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): National Storage's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.12%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): National Storage's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.18, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

