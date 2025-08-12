Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Floor & Decor Hldgs Stock

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Floor & Decor Hldgs FND, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $89.86, with a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $78.00. This current average has decreased by 4.98% from the previous average price target of $94.57.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Floor & Decor Hldgs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $92.00 $92.00 Steven Forbes Guggenheim Lowers Buy $90.00 $100.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $97.00 $105.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $78.00 $80.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $92.00 $100.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $80.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Floor & Decor Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Floor & Decor Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Floor & Decor Hldgs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Floor & Decor Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Floor & Decor Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Floor & Decor Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Floor & Decor Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Floor & Decor Hldgs's Background

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc operates as a specialty retailer in the hard surface flooring market. Its stores offer a range of tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories at everyday low prices. It appeals to a variety of customers including professional installers, commercial businesses, Do It Yourself (DIY) customers, and customers who buy the products for professional installation. Geographically, the group has a presence in the United States region and also offers its product through an e-commerce site.

Floor & Decor Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Floor & Decor Hldgs displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.15%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Floor & Decor Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.2%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Floor & Decor Hldgs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.8%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Floor & Decor Hldgs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.17%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, Floor & Decor Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

