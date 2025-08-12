Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Owens & Minor

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Owens & Minor OMI, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $7.19, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $4.75. A decline of 23.35% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Owens & Minor by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Coldwell Baird Lowers Outperform $7.00 $10.00 Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Lowers Buy $7.00 $11.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $4.75 $7.50 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Neutral $10.00 $9.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Owens & Minor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Owens & Minor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Owens & Minor compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Owens & Minor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Owens & Minor's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Owens & Minor: A Closer Look

Owens & Minor Inc distributes consumable medical supplies to a variety of providers. The business is under two segments: Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through its production and kitting operations and provides medical supplies and solutions for the prevention of healthcare-associated infections across the acute and alternate site channels. The Patient Direct segment provides delivery of disposable medical supplies sold directly to patients and home health agencies. Majority of the revenue is generated from Products & Healthcare Services segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Owens & Minor

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Owens & Minor showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.74% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Owens & Minor's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.95% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.4%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Owens & Minor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.53%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.98, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

