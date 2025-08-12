Expert Outlook: Assurant Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Ratings for Assurant AIZ were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $224.5, with a high estimate of $238.00 and a low estimate of $217.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.07% increase from the previous average price target of $213.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Assurant among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charlie Lederer BMO Capital Announces Outperform $238.00 - Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $218.00 $217.00 Tommy McJoynt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $225.00 $224.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $217.00 $200.00

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Assurant. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Assurant compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Assurant compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Assurant's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Assurant's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Assurant Better

Assurant Inc is a protection company that partners with the brands to safeguard and service connected devices, homes and automobiles. It operate in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific through two operating segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. Global Lifestyle: includes mobile device solutions (including extended service contracts, insurance policies and related services), extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and financial services and other insurance products. Global Housing: includes lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing and flood insurance, as well as voluntary manufactured housing, condominium and homeowners insurance. Key revenue is generated from Global Lifestyle segment.

Assurant: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Assurant's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.98% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Assurant's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.45%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.38%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.67%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.38, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

