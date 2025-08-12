Analyst Expectations For Palo Alto Networks's Future

Palo Alto Networks PANW has been analyzed by 18 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 8 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 7 2 0 1

Analysts have recently evaluated Palo Alto Networks and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $217.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $235.00 and a low estimate of $130.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $216.47, the current average has increased by 0.24%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Palo Alto Networks among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $225.00 $200.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Buy $215.00 $225.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $235.00 $235.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Raises Buy $235.00 $225.00 Nehal Chokshi Northland Capital Markets Lowers Market Perform $177.00 $210.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $221.00 $225.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Overweight $210.00 $213.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $235.00 $225.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $235.00 $235.00 Shaul Eyal TD Securities Maintains Buy $230.00 $230.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Sell $130.00 $130.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Maintains Overweight $220.00 $220.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Lowers Outperform $225.00 $229.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $235.00 $235.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $223.00 $223.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $220.00 $205.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Raises Buy $225.00 $215.00 Taz Koujalgi Roth Capital Announces Neutral $210.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Palo Alto Networks. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Palo Alto Networks's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Palo Alto Networks Better

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

A Deep Dive into Palo Alto Networks's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Palo Alto Networks's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.33%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Palo Alto Networks's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.45%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Palo Alto Networks's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.85%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Palo Alto Networks's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.22%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Palo Alto Networks's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.1, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

