Where EPR Props Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for EPR Props EPR over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for EPR Props, revealing an average target of $59.5, a high estimate of $65.50, and a low estimate of $53.00. Marking an increase of 6.04%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $56.11.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of EPR Props by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target RJ Milligan Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $62.00 $57.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $58.00 $58.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $65.50 $65.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $62.00 $56.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $65.00 $52.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $53.00 $52.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $57.00 $54.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $58.00 $58.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $55.00 $53.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of EPR Props compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of EPR Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of EPR Props's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into EPR Props's Background

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that focuses on underwriting experiential property investments on key industry and property cash flow criteria, and the credit metrics of tenants and customers. The company invests in two property segments: Experiential, including theaters, family entertainment centers, ski resorts, and other attractions; and Education, including early childhood education centers and private school properties. The Company's business is focused on Experiential real estate. The majority of revenue comes from the Experiential sector.

EPR Props's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: EPR Props displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.52%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: EPR Props's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 41.97%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): EPR Props's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.99%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): EPR Props's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.25%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, EPR Props adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

