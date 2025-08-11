Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For NetApp

Ratings for NetApp NTAP were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 5 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $112.6, with a high estimate of $130.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.07% increase from the previous average price target of $108.20.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of NetApp among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Neutral $115.00 $110.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $130.00 $115.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Neutral $110.00 $105.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Overweight $117.00 $115.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $115.00 $120.00 David Vogt UBS Lowers Neutral $108.00 $115.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $115.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $120.00 $113.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $106.00 $84.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Neutral $105.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NetApp. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NetApp. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of NetApp compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of NetApp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for NetApp's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of NetApp's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NetApp analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind NetApp

NetApp Inc is a provider of enterprise data management and storage solutions. The company's segments include Hybrid Cloud and Public Cloud. It generates maximum revenue from the Hybrid Cloud segment. The Hybrid Cloud segment offers a portfolio of storage management and infrastructure solutions that help customers recast their traditional data centers with the power of the cloud. This portfolio is designed to operate with public clouds to unlock the potential of hybrid, multi-cloud operations. Hybrid Cloud is composed of software, hardware, and related support, as well as professional and other services. Geographically, the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States, Canada and Latin America (Americas).

Breaking Down NetApp's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining NetApp's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.84% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: NetApp's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.63%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 33.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NetApp's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.43%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: NetApp's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.36. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.