A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Walt Disney Through 13 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for Walt Disney DIS, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Walt Disney and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $138.15, accompanied by a high estimate of $144.00 and a low estimate of $125.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.28% from the previous average price target of $124.15.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Walt Disney is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $141.00 $140.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Vijay Jayant Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $140.00 $134.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $140.00 $120.00 Philip Cusick JP Morgan Raises Overweight $138.00 $130.00 John Hodulik UBS Raises Buy $138.00 $120.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $140.00 $125.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Overweight $140.00 $120.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $140.00 $120.00 James Heaney Jefferies Raises Buy $144.00 $100.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $140.00 $120.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Raises Buy $130.00 $125.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $140.00 $135.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Walt Disney. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Walt Disney. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Walt Disney compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Walt Disney compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Walt Disney's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Walt Disney's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Walt Disney analyst ratings.

Get to Know Walt Disney Better

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from the firm's ownership of iconic franchises and characters. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Walt Disney: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Walt Disney's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.14%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 22.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Walt Disney's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.93%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Walt Disney's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.68% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.39.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.