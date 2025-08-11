Breaking Down Atlas Energy Solutions: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Atlas Energy Solutions AESI in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Atlas Energy Solutions, revealing an average target of $14.88, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. A 1.91% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $15.17.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Atlas Energy Solutions among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $14.00 $14.50 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $14.50 $15.00 Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $16.00 $16.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Announces Buy $15.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Atlas Energy Solutions. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Atlas Energy Solutions. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Atlas Energy Solutions compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Atlas Energy Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Atlas Energy Solutions's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Atlas Energy Solutions's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Atlas Energy Solutions analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Atlas Energy Solutions Better

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, the most active oil and natural gas basin in North America. Proppant is necessary to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. One hundred percent of its sand reserves are located in Winkler and Ward Counties, Texas, within the Permian Basin, and its operations consist of proppant production and processing facilities, including two facilities near Kermit, Texas, and a third facility near Monahans, Texas.

A Deep Dive into Atlas Energy Solutions's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Atlas Energy Solutions showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.4% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Atlas Energy Solutions's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.93%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atlas Energy Solutions's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.43.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.