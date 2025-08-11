Deep Dive Into Knife River Holding Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Knife River Holding KNF over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $110.5, a high estimate of $129.00, and a low estimate of $96.00. This current average represents a 1.05% decrease from the previous average price target of $111.67.

A clear picture of Knife River Holding's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $97.00 $96.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $96.00 $114.00 Anthony Codling RBC Capital Announces Outperform $129.00 - Brent Thielman DA Davidson Lowers Buy $120.00 $125.00

Knife River Holding Co is an aggregates-led construction materials and contracting services provider. Its segments include Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. Each geographic segment offers a vertically integrated suite of products and services, including aggregates, ready-mix concrete, asphalt, and contracting services, while the Energy Services segment, which has locations throughout the company's geographic footprint, produces and supplies liquid asphalt and related services, for use in asphalt road construction, and is a supplier to some of the other segments.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Knife River Holding's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.33% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.07%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Knife River Holding's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Knife River Holding's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.46%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Knife River Holding's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.96. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

