5 Analysts Assess Health Catalyst: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Health Catalyst HCAT, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Health Catalyst, revealing an average target of $4.4, a high estimate of $6.00, and a low estimate of $3.50. A decline of 38.89% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Health Catalyst by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $6.00 $10.00 Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Lowers Neutral $3.50 $6.50 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $4.00 $9.00 David Grossman Stifel Lowers Hold $4.50 $5.50 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $4.00 $5.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Health Catalyst. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Health Catalyst's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Health Catalyst Better

Health Catalyst Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It has two operating segments. The Technology segment, the key revenue driver, includes data platforms, analytics applications, and support services. This generates revenues mainly from contracts that are cloud-based subscription arrangements, time-based license arrangements, and maintenance and support fees; the Professional Services segment is generally the combination of analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsourcing, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers to more fully configure and utilize the benefits of the technology offerings.

Health Catalyst: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Health Catalyst's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.65%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Health Catalyst's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -50.77%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Health Catalyst's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -11.31%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Health Catalyst's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -5.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Health Catalyst's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.5. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

